Home Art & Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra Learnt Krav Maga For Three Months For 'Code Name Tiranga'

Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared that she had to learn Israeli martial art form Krav Maga for three months to perfect her role as an elite agent in the film 'Code Name Tiranga'.

Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra Netflix

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 7:17 pm

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 7:17 pm

Developed for the Israel Defence Forces, Krav Maga is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, and boxing and wrestling.

Parineeti says, "One of the key action techniques of an agent is hand to hand combat, so I learnt Krav Maga, a form of martial arts, for a total of 3 months to get my action sequences right."

"It is a very physically and mentally demanding form of martial arts as its not only just movements but it also needs a lot of mental awareness of the surroundings one is in which is what exactly an agent needs to do on a mission."



She adds: "Most of my fight sequences were against men who were a lot taller than me like the stunt men and co-actor Sharad Kelkar and sometimes the fight sequences would require them to fight with their full body weight."

Parineeti said that at the end of most days she had injures and bruises all over her body.

"And the next day the most amount of make up would be needed not on my face but rather to cover up my injuries. I'm extremely happy with the way people are liking my action shots in the trailer and it is a big thing for someone like me who has never done action as a genre before."

'Code Name Tiranga' also stars Harrdy Sandhu opposite Parineeti and is set to release on October 14.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Parineeti Chopra Krav Maga Code Name: Tiranga Israeli Martial Art Elite Agent Movie Roles Hardy Sandhu Upcoming Movies India
