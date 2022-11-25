Papon Turns Filmmaker, Announces Two Films In The Northeast

Singer Papon has now turned into a filmmaker and is working on two films simultaneously in Northeast India.
Adivasis don’t fall into the lingual traps of modernity. In their philosophical tradition, they are more realistic and scientific than any society
Tribal sportspersons have amazing talent. They are devoted and have high endurance. They are comfortable playing even on the hottest days without losing their spirit
The Gandhian philosophy holds that morality is a holy divine system, which a person experiences naturally and internally on his own. This moral awakening arises from sensing divinity.
Contrary to what upper caste activists tend to project, Adivasis can negotiate with the Indian state on their own terms
The assertion of an Adivasi identity has stonewalled the Sangh Parivar’s project in Jharkhand to incorporate Adivasis into the larger Hindu fold
