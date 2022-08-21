Pan-India Film? Dual Roles? Theories Galore On Suriya's Next Film

Actor Suriya, who was shooting for director Vetrimaran's 'Vaadi Vaasal', is likely to begin work on director Siruthai Siva's next film on Sunday. Sources say that the pooja of the film, tentatively being referred to as #Suriya42, is scheduled to be held on August 21.



The film is expected to be a big budget project, with some even going on to call it a pan-Indian film. Suriya, sources hint, might be playing dual roles in this film, which has triggered huge expectations.



Although, no official announcements have been made in this regard, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Richard Kevin, who did a fine job editing superhits like the critically acclaimed 'Vikram Vedha' and the recently released webseries 'Suzhal', might be brought onboard this project as its editor.



The rumours also hint at Devi Sri Prasad becoming the music director of this film. More interestingly, there are rumours doing the rounds that actress Disha Patani might have been approached to play the female lead in the film.