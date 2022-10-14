Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Paddy Considine Talks About King Viserys As He Moves On From The ‘House Of The Dragon' Character

Actor Paddy Considine, who essayed the character of King Viserys in the streaming show 'House of the Dragon' bid adieu to his character as its extraordinary journey came to an end on the show.

Paddy Considine
Paddy Considine Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 11:25 am

Actor Paddy Considine, who essayed the character of King Viserys in the streaming show 'House of the Dragon' bid adieu to his character as its extraordinary journey came to an end on the show. 

The actor took to his Instagram to pen a final goodbye to his character and shared some fascinating insight into his performance as Viserys.

Starting off his note, he thanked everyone who praised him and said: "Thank you for the kind words. I cannot reply to every comment, but I'd like to acknowledge that they haven't been lost upon me. It was an incredible adventure where I made lots of new friends that will be with me for the rest of my life. I'd like to thank the creators for allowing me the freedom to make Viserys my own. I have never loved a character so much."

He also revealed that Queen Aemma, played by Sian Brooke, changed the course of his character. Aemma, who was Viserys' first wife and his true love, passed away while giving birth in episode 1, and Paddy outlined how the moment was a turning point for his character's arc.

"The impact stayed with me until my final improvised words. She unlocked the missing piece of the puzzle for me, and allowed my story to come full circle. From the moment she dies, so does Viserys. It was a love story. That's the secret I carried with me. As sick as he gets, he never, himself, demands any cure. He quietly accepts his suffering, never forgiving himself for putting his beloved wife through such torture in her final moments. Viserys was a gift. I am so honoured he found me. Now, no more," he added.

'House of the Dragon' is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related stories

'House Of The Dragon' Director Opens Up On Mysterious Disease Plaguing King Viserys

‘House Of The Dragon’: 5 Similar Shows On Disney+ Hotstar That Will Tide You Over

'House Of The Dragon' Showrunner Explains His Early Exit From The Series

Tags

Art & Entertainment Paddy Considine Actor Paddy Considine King Viserys House Of The Dragon Disney+Hotstar Game Of Thrones Paddy Considine Exit HOTD Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Want To Work From Home At TCS? Get Ready To Produce A Medical Certificate

Want To Work From Home At TCS? Get Ready To Produce A Medical Certificate

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability