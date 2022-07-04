Monday, Jul 04, 2022
OTT Release For Malayalam Courtroom Drama 'Vaashi' On July 17

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Vaashi' will be released on Netflix on July 17.

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 1:48 pm

Director Vishnu G Raghav's Malayalam courtroom drama 'Vaashi', featuring actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, will release on the OTT platform Netflix on July 17.

The film was released in theatres on June 17.

Netflix made the announcement on its Twitter timeline. 

Both Thomas and Suresh play lawyers in the film. While Suresh plays a Hindu girl, Madhavi, Thomas plays a Christian character called Ebin Mathew. Both fall in love and get married. Life seems to be going on well until a particular rape case has them appearing on opposite sides and both are determined to win it.

The film, which has been produced by Suresh's dad G. Suresh Kumar, has cinematography by Neil D'Cunha and music by Kailas. The background score for the film is by Yakson and Neha and the art is by Sabu Mohan.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Vaashi Tovino Thomas Keerthy Suresh Malayalam Film Industry Netflix OTT Release Malayalam Movie Vishnu G Raghav
