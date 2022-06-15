Trailer Of Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas Starrer 'Vaashi' Out

The team of director Vishnu G Raghav's much-awaited Malayalam courtroom drama 'Vaashi', featuring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, has now released the official trailer of the film.

Taking to Twitter to announce that the trailer of the film had released, actress Keerthy Suresh said, "Presenting the world of Madhavi and Ebi from our hearts!! #VaashiTrailer is out now."

The well-cut trailer gives a clear-cut idea about what the film is all about.

Both Suresh and Thomas play lawyers in the film. While Suresh plays Madhavi, Thomas plays a character called Ebin Mathew. Both are associates and appear to be good friends. Life seems to be going on well until a particular case has them appearing on opposite sides and both seem determined to win it.

The film, which has been produced by Suresh's dad G Suresh Kumar, has cinematography by Neil DCunha and music by Kailas.

Background score for the film is by Yakson and Neha and the art is by Sabu Mohan. The film, which promises to be an engaging courtroom drama, is scheduled to hit screens on June 17.

[With Inputs From IANS]