Oscars 2024: 30 Quirky Moments From The 96th Academy Awards That You Didn’t See On TV – View Pics

Did you get to see everything from this Academy Awards on the telly? Well, no! Here’s taking you through some of the quirkiest moments from the Oscars 2024, which you probably missed on TV.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Oscars 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss, Ashley Landis, Richard Shotwell, Evan Agostini
The 96th Academy Awards turned out to be one of the most popular shows on TV. Not just in the Western World but even in India, the Oscars turned out to be really huge. But did you get to see everything from this Academy Awards on the telly? Well, no!

Here’s taking you through some of the quirkiest moments from the Oscars 2024, which you probably missed on TV:

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: John Locher
Cillian Murphy, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for ‘Oppenheimer’, left, poses with Mstyslav Chernov, winner of the award for best documentary feature film for ‘20 Days In Mariupol’ at the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
Robert Downey Jr. poses with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for ‘Oppenheimer’ in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: John Locher
James Price, winner of the award for best production design for ‘Poor Things’, attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: John Locher
Gabrielle Union, left, and Dwayne Wade pose for a selfie at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Ashley Landis
Danielle Brooks arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Ashley Landis
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
Cardi B arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Ryan Gosling performs the song ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the movie ‘Barbie’ during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Jessica Lange, left, and Emma Stone appear during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
John Cena presents the award for best costume design during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Richard Shotwell
Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Etienne Laurent
Hundreds of protesters demonstrate in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza near the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Sally Field, from left, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, and Jessica Lange present the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
America Ferrera, left, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph take a selfie during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
Robert Downey Jr., winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for ‘Oppenheimer’, from left, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for ‘The Holdovers’, Emma Stone, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for ‘Poor Things’, and Cillian Murphy, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for ‘Oppenheimer’, pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
Da’Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Ashley Landis
Ryan Michelle Bathe (L) and Sterling K. Brown arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
Dave Mullins, center, and Brad Booker, winners of the award for best animated short for ‘War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko’, pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Anya Taylor-Joy, left, looks on.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Ashley Landis
Camila Alves arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Jordan Strauss
Da’Vine Joy Randolph exits the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Richard Shotwell
Vasilisa Stepanenko, left, and Evgeniy Maloletka arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Ashley Landis
Sean Wang, left, and Chang Li Hua arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Richard Shotwell
Shruti Ganguly arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: John Locher
Danielle Brooks arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: John Locher
Dominic Sessa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: John Locher
Florence Pugh, right, arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Ashley Landis
Lupita Nyong’o, left, and Joseph Quinn arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
Billie Eilish arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
Kylie Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Oscars 2024
Oscars 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
Sean Lennon, left, and Kemp Muhl arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

