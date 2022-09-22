Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles Didn't Spit On Chris Pine

Actress Olivia Wilde's film 'Don't Worry Darling' has been surrounded by various rumours and the director and actor is opening up about the drama.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Pinkvilla

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 1:54 pm

Actress Olivia Wilde's film 'Don't Worry Darling' has been surrounded by various rumours and the director and actor is opening up about the drama.

While making an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Wilde talked about the "spit-gate" incident at the Venice Film Festival, reports Deadline.

A video of the premiere of the movie went viral where Harry Styles allegedly spit on Chris Pine as he was taking a seat in the theatre. There was a major debate on social media about whether the former 'One Direction' member had dissed his 'Don't Worry Darling' co-star.

"Another one of our weird rumours, Spit-Gate, which you might have heard about, is I think...," Wilde started saying in a preview of her appearance on the CBS late-night show before Colbert cut her off.

Colbert interjected to read a question from his card that said, "Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine, why or why not? Support your answer."

"No, he did not," Wilde said laughing.

"But I think it's a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact"

"Only time will tell," a dubious Colbert added.

Related stories

Did Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine In Venice? Singer Dismisses Idea With A Joke

Venice Film Festival Blocks Question For Olivia Wilde About Shia LaBeouf

Olivia Wilde Cheers For Harry Styles At Coachella 2022

"No, he really didn't," Wilde replied.

Pine has denied that Styles spit on him with a representative releasing a statement to 'People' that read: "This is a ridiculous story -- a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Olivia Wilde Harry Styles Chris Pine Dont Worry Darling Spit Controversy Controversy Hollywood The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming