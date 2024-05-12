Of Faith And Fleeting Dreams

The film can be viewed as three cohesive segments. The first one depicts the bustling city life in Saigon, where the protagonist grapples with his sister-in-law’s death, leaving behind five-year-old Dao. Thien reluctantly assumes responsibility for Dao as they embark on a journey to the mountainous countryside, carrying his sister-in-law’s body in a coffin. The second segment unfolds slowly, mirroring the unhurried pace of rural living. This deliberate pacing sets the stage for Thien’s introspection as he yearns for something beyond the tangible. Here, his little nephew assumes the role of an angelic catalyst. During a moving moment at his mother’s funeral in the village church, Dao innocently asks Thien about faith: “Uncle, what is faith?” Thien reflects on his own search for faith and attempts to explain it to Dao using a simple analogy involving lending toys to a classmate: “Have you ever lent your toys to a classmate? And did you think your friend would give it back?” As Dao replies, “Yes, of course,” Thien sums it up, “Faith is a little bit like that.” Through this exchange, the film delves into the nuances of faith, driving the narrative forward. Thien’s attempt to explain “faith” to Dao without resorting to religious doctrine, using a relatable and simple example from daily life, underscores the simplicity and universality of the concept.