In his feature debut, Solanki has truly been able to capture moments that seem to have drawn inspiration from real-life happenings and tried making a film as real as it could get. After all, simplicity does go a long way. If you thought that being shot on iPhone means the quality is not as good as other films, let me tell you that it doesn’t reduce the viewing experience. I’m not endorsing for Apple here, but the quality is not as great when compared, but it isn’t bad either. Additionally, the camera movements are seamless. There’s so much emphasis given on the surroundings, and there’s no rush in panning the camera towards the characters to give them more screen time, which is good. Also, the music choice is spectacular. The piano melodies are mesmerizing and enhance the scenes, and the addition of ‘Loving Is Free’ towards the end was something I wasn’t expecting at all. What did feel a bit of a let-down was the editing. Some shots linger for too long, and there are some that feel rushed. Perhaps that aspect could have been better.