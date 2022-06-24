Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Noted Malayalam Actor V.P. Khalid Passes Away At Shooting Location

Senior film, and TV serial actor V.P. Khalid passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a film location in Vaikom near here, industry sources said.

V.P. Khalid Malayalam Actor IANS

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 4:42 pm

Senior film, and TV serial actor V.P. Khalid passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a film location in Vaikom near here, industry sources said.

Seventy-year-old Khalid was shooting for the latest directorial venture of Jude Antony.

After having his breakfast at the location, Khalid went to the restroom.

When he did not return for a while, others went looking for him and found him in a semi-conscious state there.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctor pronounced him dead at arrival.

Khalid was a hugely popular stage actor and worked with Alleppey Theatres for a long time.

Later, he started doing small roles in films and became a noted actor when he took up acting in TV serials.

His three sons -- Shaiju, Jimshi and director Khalid Rahman -- are also in the film industry and doing well for themselves.
 

[With Inputs From IANS]

