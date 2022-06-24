Noted Malayalam Actor V.P. Khalid Passes Away At Shooting Location

Senior film, and TV serial actor V.P. Khalid passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a film location in Vaikom near here, industry sources said.
Seventy-year-old Khalid was shooting for the latest directorial venture of Jude Antony.
After having his breakfast at the location, Khalid went to the restroom.
When he did not return for a while, others went looking for him and found him in a semi-conscious state there.
Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctor pronounced him dead at arrival.
Khalid was a hugely popular stage actor and worked with Alleppey Theatres for a long time.
Later, he started doing small roles in films and became a noted actor when he took up acting in TV serials.
His three sons -- Shaiju, Jimshi and director Khalid Rahman -- are also in the film industry and doing well for themselves.
