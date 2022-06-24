Noted Malayalam Actor V.P. Khalid Passes Away At Shooting Location

Senior film, and TV serial actor V.P. Khalid passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a film location in Vaikom near here, industry sources said.



Seventy-year-old Khalid was shooting for the latest directorial venture of Jude Antony.



After having his breakfast at the location, Khalid went to the restroom.



When he did not return for a while, others went looking for him and found him in a semi-conscious state there.



Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctor pronounced him dead at arrival.



Khalid was a hugely popular stage actor and worked with Alleppey Theatres for a long time.



Later, he started doing small roles in films and became a noted actor when he took up acting in TV serials.



His three sons -- Shaiju, Jimshi and director Khalid Rahman -- are also in the film industry and doing well for themselves.



[With Inputs From IANS]