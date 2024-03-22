‘No Filter Neha 6’: Vicky Kaushal Reveals Katrina Kaif Found Him ‘Khadoos’ For First 2 Years Of Relationship

After dating for a couple of years, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. However, they had kept mum about their relationship until they officially tied the knot. But ever since they did, they have been often heard speaking about their relationship and the bond they share with each other.
In a recent interview on ‘No Filter Neha 6’, Vicky was asked if there are things that Katrina finds annoying, to which Vicky said that for the first two years of their relationship, she would often call him ‘khadoos‘ (grumpy). He shared that Katrina doesn’t appreciate his stubbornness, despite being the “the first one to say sorry but sometimes, I am stubborn, until I am convinced about something.”
“She used to feel that my resting face is khadoos,” he revealed, adding that Katrina called him the “most unromantic gift giver.” When Neha asked him about the gift he last gave to his wife, he said, “Jewellery.”
Meanwhile, Neha recalled an incident when Katrina came for the screening of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, and shared that they were not dating at the time but throughout the screening, Katrina was in awe of the actor. “She kept saying ‘this guy…’,” Neha recalled as she said, “It was like she was having this beautiful moment where she was looking at you with a lot of love.”
Neha also attended Vicky and Katrina’s wedding and she called Vicky a “happy bunny.” Talking about the three-day festivities, Vicky said, “I had told Katrina one thing, whatever makes you happy, he will do that. You find peace only when your woman is happy. What it means to a girl, is just beyond everything and those were the three most happiest, most beautiful days of my life.”
Vicky further shared that they have now started looking at life from each other’s perspectives.