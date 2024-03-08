Art & Entertainment

Nimrat Kaur Posts Pics From Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple On Maha Shivaratri

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday, shared some glimpses from her visit to the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra.

IANS
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
Nimrit Kaur Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Nimrat shared a motley of pictures from the temple. The first image had the actress posing for a selfie with the temple in the backdrop.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “May the divine light of Shivji lead us into the depths of our being. Happy Maha Shivaratri. #omnamahshivaya #mahashivratri #bharatkinimrat.”

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of the deity Shiva.

The actress was last seen on screen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', directed by Mikhil Musale.

