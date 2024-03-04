Neha Kakkar Opens Up About Pregnancy And Divorce; Says, ‘It Is Very Sad To Hear Such News’

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got hitched in 2021 after a much-publicised courtship period. The two of them have since then been the eye candy of the media and people have been talking every now and then about their PDAs and their love story. However, with so much good things coming your way, a few brickbats are bound to come. Neha Kakkar has to deal with divorce rumours every few weeks. Not just that, after every few weeks, there are also pregnancy rumours that keep flying around on social media. Neha Kakkar opens up about these issues once and for all.
While talking to ETimes about these rumours, she said that ever since she got married these two rumours just keeping coming one after the other her way. “One, I am pregnant and two, I am getting divorced. It is very sad to hear such news. People say anything to gossip, but I try not to pay attention to all this because I know what the truth is,” said Neha Kakkar.
The news of her divorce or of her pregnancy has caught fire even more after she took a time off from TV. She was last seen judging ‘Indian Idol’ back in 2022, but since then she hasn’t been on TV.
Opening up about this break, she said, “This break was necessary for me. I was very tired mentally and physically. I am someone who, whenever does a show, gives her 100 percent. There came a time when nothing was in my control. I started working in this industry at an early age. Therefore, it was necessary to do this for your mental and physical health. But now I am back with full energy,” concluded Neha Kakkar.
Only time will tell what next would we see her in. Will she be back to ‘Indian Idol’ next season? Or will we just see her doing stage performances and belting out chartbusters in the music industry? Well, let’s wait and watch.