Neha Kakkar Opens Up About Pregnancy And Divorce; Says, ‘It Is Very Sad To Hear Such News’

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got hitched in 2021 after a much-publicised courtship period. The two of them have since then been the eye candy of the media and people have been talking every now and then about their PDAs and their love story. However, with so much good things coming your way, a few brickbats are bound to come. Neha Kakkar has to deal with divorce rumours every few weeks. Not just that, after every few weeks, there are also pregnancy rumours that keep flying around on social media. Neha Kakkar opens up about these issues once and for all.