Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Neha Harsora Recalls Her Mother's Reaction When She Landed 'Raazz Mahal' Lead Role

'Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani' actress Neha Harsora has been roped in to play the lead role in the TV show 'Raazz Mahal'.

Neha Harsora Landed 'Raazz Mahal' Lead Role
Neha Harsora Landed 'Raazz Mahal' Lead Role Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 8:21 pm

'Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani' actress Neha Harsora has been roped in to play the lead role in the TV show 'Raazz Mahal.' She plays Sunaina, a strong and straightforward woman who doesn't shy away from standing up for what is right.

The actress is on cloud nine and for her mother, it was an emotional moment when she heard the news.

She said: "As soon as my mother read the message on the cake, she couldn't control her tears. Filled with emotions, she started crying, and said, 'God has finally given you what you deserve. All your hard work, struggles and efforts have been rewarded today. May He keep showering his blessings on you, and may you keep working hard to achieve your goals'."

Her mother's words, Neha said, "will stay with me forever, and I hope to live up to my family's expectations."

Talking at length about her family's reactions to the news of her signing the contract, Neha said: "I was super excited to be finalised for the show and was eagerly waiting to see my family's reaction. So, I decided to not tell them, but rather show them about this development and capture their reactions.

"After signing the contract, I went home with a cake that read 'First Lead Show,' and everyone burst into expressions of happiness. My father, sister and best friend were elated with the news, but it was my mother's reaction that touched my heart," Neha said.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Neha Harsora Raazz Mahal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0