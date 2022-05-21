Neena Gupta Reveals She Was Jealous Of Shabana Azmi

Actress Neena Gupta is known for her unorthodox on-screen performances, and the actress has recently taken on some pretty fascinating ventures. Reminiscing about her past, Gupta said that her life was completely different from when she was younger. Taking a trip down memory lane, the actress made some surprising discoveries in a recent interview.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Gupta expressed envy for legendary actress Shabana Azmi. "Long time back, I used to be jealous of Shabana Azmi because she used to get all the nice parts. There were many other actresses also. Sometimes I was told that we are doing this role but was thrown out from it” she said.

However, the actress went on to say that she is in a lot better place today and that with the diversity of tales going on around her, she is receiving really intriguing roles to portray. In terms of competition, the actress said that she is now concentrating on herself.

She no longer believes in competing with others because she believes that her age has affected her. She currently maintains that she is her own competition, aiming to outperform herself with each venture.

Gupta has experimented with her onscreen characters, ranging from an elderly pregnant woman to a modern mother. As a result, the actress has a number of interesting projects in the works.

In addition, the second season of ‘Masaba Masaba’ will be available on Netflix. For the uninitiated, the series stars Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta, a real-life mother-daughter duo. The actress is working on a number of web-based projects, including ‘Panchayat 2', which has gained a lot of traction due to its rural connection.