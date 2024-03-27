Art & Entertainment

Nayanthara Gets Romantic, Goes To Instagram To Tell Hubby Vignesh Shivan: ‘I Love You My Everything’

South superstar Nayanthara, who made a stunning entry in Bollywood with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’, was away from her husband, director Vignesh Shivan owing to his shooting schedule.

However, the family reunited on Wednesday as Vignesh returned home after completing his schedule.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a set of four pictures featuring her, Vignesh, and their 2 kids.

The actress wrote in the caption: “Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you my everything.”

Earlier, the actress had shared a cryptic message on her social media which left her fans worrying. She had taken to the Stories section of her Instagram at the time and shared a text which read: “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes.”

However, the cryptic post was later known to be for a brand campaign.

