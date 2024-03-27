Nayanthara Gets Romantic, Goes To Instagram To Tell Hubby Vignesh Shivan: ‘I Love You My Everything’

South superstar Nayanthara, who made a stunning entry in Bollywood with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’, was away from her husband, director Vignesh Shivan owing to his shooting schedule.
South superstar Nayanthara, who made a stunning entry in Bollywood with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’, was away from her husband, director Vignesh Shivan owing to his shooting schedule.
The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a set of four pictures featuring her, Vignesh, and their 2 kids.
The actress wrote in the caption: “Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you my everything.”
Advertisement
Earlier, the actress had shared a cryptic message on her social media which left her fans worrying. She had taken to the Stories section of her Instagram at the time and shared a text which read: “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes.”
However, the cryptic post was later known to be for a brand campaign.