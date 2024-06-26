Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Whether He Has Faced Discrimination In Bollywood For His Muslim Identity

In a recent interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that his Muslim identity has not impacted his career. He will be next seen in 'Rautu Ka Raaz.'

Facebook
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Photo: Facebook
info_icon

With a career spanning more than two decades, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has time and again proved his acting prowess with his versatility and his nuanced portrayals. In a recent interview, he opened up about whether his Muslim identity has impacted his career in any way. The actor mentioned that his religious identity has not impacted his work and he feels fortunate to be able to work in India.

In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about being a Muslim actor in Bollywood. He mentioned that he has not faced any discrimination in the industry and mentioned that society should learn from Bollywood. He said, “The rest of society should learn from Bollywood… Do you know that Anupam Kher respects Naseeruddin Shah a lot as far as acting is concerned?”

In the same conversation, he mentioned that the love and respect that he has received for his craft in India is something that he would not find anywhere else. The actor continued, “I’m a part of this industry. My country is beautiful. The love and respect I get here; I wouldn’t get anywhere else. I’m overjoyed to be among common people because of the love they shower on me, regardless of their background. You wouldn’t see this anywhere else in the world. I’ve travelled to the interiors of our country; I don’t know what they show in the news, but the people of our country are beautiful, they’re innocent.”

Siddiqui mentioned that he has no interest in cricket or politics. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Saindhav.’ He will be next seen in ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ where he will play the role of Deepak Negi. The film will be released on Zee5 on June 28.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. LS Speaker Om Birla’s Resolution On Emergency Makes Opposition Miffed, PM Modi Terms It ‘Wonderful Gesture’
  2. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Doda; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  3. Pune: Doctor, 15-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Authorities On Alert | Details
  4. Day In Pics: June 26, 2024
  5. Assam: Sadhus Throng Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati For Ambubachi Mela
Entertainment News
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Whether He Has Faced Discrimination In Bollywood For His Muslim Identity
  2. Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: I Like People I Can Trust
  3. Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary On Expecting Their First Child Together: It Is A Beautiful Feeling, We Are On Top Of The World
  4. Kumar Sanu To Approach Court To Get His Personality Rights Protected, Says 'AI Is Dangerous'
  5. Uorfi Javed Defends 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Armaan Malik And His Wives: If They Are Happy, Who Are We To Judge?
Sports News
  1. India Vs England Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can IND's Batting - Bowling Blitz Topple ENG's Crown?
  2. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; WI-W Beat SL-W In 2nd T20I
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can AFG Defeat Unbeaten SA For Final Berth?
  4. ENG Vs SLO, UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Are Mismanaging Stars, Calls For Kobbie Mainoo To Start
  5. Kapil Dev Tees Off As New President Of Professional Golf Tour Of India
World News
  1. Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park
  2. ICC Issuing Verdicts In Trial Of Alleged Islamic Extremist Charged With Atrocities In Mali
  3. Suspected Houthi Attack Targets A Ship In The Gulf Of Aden, While Iraq-Claimed Attack Targets Eilat
  4. Indian-American Motel Manager In Oklahoma Collapses After Getting Punched By Man, Dies | On Cam
  5. Kenya Protest: At Least 6 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Elected Speaker, Row Over Emergency Again In Parliament | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; WI-W Beat SL-W In 2nd T20I
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Doda; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General