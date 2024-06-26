With a career spanning more than two decades, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has time and again proved his acting prowess with his versatility and his nuanced portrayals. In a recent interview, he opened up about whether his Muslim identity has impacted his career in any way. The actor mentioned that his religious identity has not impacted his work and he feels fortunate to be able to work in India.
In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about being a Muslim actor in Bollywood. He mentioned that he has not faced any discrimination in the industry and mentioned that society should learn from Bollywood. He said, “The rest of society should learn from Bollywood… Do you know that Anupam Kher respects Naseeruddin Shah a lot as far as acting is concerned?”
In the same conversation, he mentioned that the love and respect that he has received for his craft in India is something that he would not find anywhere else. The actor continued, “I’m a part of this industry. My country is beautiful. The love and respect I get here; I wouldn’t get anywhere else. I’m overjoyed to be among common people because of the love they shower on me, regardless of their background. You wouldn’t see this anywhere else in the world. I’ve travelled to the interiors of our country; I don’t know what they show in the news, but the people of our country are beautiful, they’re innocent.”
Siddiqui mentioned that he has no interest in cricket or politics. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Saindhav.’ He will be next seen in ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ where he will play the role of Deepak Negi. The film will be released on Zee5 on June 28.