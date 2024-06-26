In the same conversation, he mentioned that the love and respect that he has received for his craft in India is something that he would not find anywhere else. The actor continued, “I’m a part of this industry. My country is beautiful. The love and respect I get here; I wouldn’t get anywhere else. I’m overjoyed to be among common people because of the love they shower on me, regardless of their background. You wouldn’t see this anywhere else in the world. I’ve travelled to the interiors of our country; I don’t know what they show in the news, but the people of our country are beautiful, they’re innocent.”