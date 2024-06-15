Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows Up In Formal Attire To Promote 'Rautu Ka Raaz' In Juhu

Nawazuddin, who last featured in 'Haddi', said: "I am someone who enjoys watching crime dramas, and hence I can confidently say that this film will be an entertaining watch with a unique twist. What sets the movie apart are the quirky characters and the lazy but breathtaking backdrop of Uttarakhand." Produced by Zee Studios and Phat Phish Records, and directed by Anand Surapur, 'Rautu Ka Raaz' premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' will premiere on ZEE5 on June 28.