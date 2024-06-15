Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows Up In Formal Attire To Promote 'Rautu Ka Raaz' In Juhu

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted in Mumbai's Juhu area on Friday, promoting his upcoming mystery thriller 'Rautu Ka Raaz'.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted in Mumbai's Juhu area on Friday, promoting his upcoming mystery thriller 'Rautu Ka Raaz'.

The photos show Nawazuddin looking dapper in a blue and white striped blazer, black trousers, and a red tie. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' features Nawazuddin in the lead role as Inspector Deepak Negi. Set in 'Rautu Ki Beli' in Uttarakhand, the film revolves around the mysterious death of a warden at a blind school in a sleepy village that hasn’t witnessed a murder in over a decade and a half. The film shows a jovial camaraderie between SHO Deepak Negi and sub-inspector Dimri (Rajesh Kumar), who are forced out of their slumber owing to the murder probe. The movie also stars Atul Tiwari and Narayani Shastri in key roles.

Nawazuddin, who last featured in 'Haddi', said: "I am someone who enjoys watching crime dramas, and hence I can confidently say that this film will be an entertaining watch with a unique twist. What sets the movie apart are the quirky characters and the lazy but breathtaking backdrop of Uttarakhand." Produced by Zee Studios and Phat Phish Records, and directed by Anand Surapur, 'Rautu Ka Raaz' premiered at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' will premiere on ZEE5 on June 28.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Professor Attacked With Sticks, Chilli Powder By Ex-Student
  5. NEET Paper Leak Row: Left-Wing Students' Group AISA Calls For 2-Day Nationwide Strike | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows Up In Formal Attire To Promote 'Rautu Ka Raaz' In Juhu
  2. Gujarati Cinema Is Still In A Nascent Stage, Says ‘Jhamkudi’ Actor Viraj Ghelani
  3. Badshah Blames Show Promoter After His Dallas Gig Is Stopped Midway
  4. Avneet Kaur Declares She Is Not Getting Married Anytime Soon
  5. Ranveer Singh To Gain 15 Kgs For His Next Project? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. India Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: Waiting Game Begins - Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield; Next Inspection At 9:00PM IST
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland Beat Hungary 3-1 In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal In Action For Perugia Challengers SF
  3. T20 World Cup: Scotland's Michael Leask Fancies Australia Upset To Secure Super 8 Berth
  4. Libema Open: Alex De Minaur To Face Seb Korda In Final
  5. Serie A: Atalanta Complete Permanent Charles De Ketelaere Signing From Milan
World News
  1. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  2. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
  3. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  4. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
  5. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland Beat Hungary 3-1 In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal In Action For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow