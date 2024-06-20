Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On High Entourage Costs And Why He Dislikes It

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared his views on the rise in entourage costs in the industry. The actor revealed that he doesn't have an entourage and called it useless.
While keeping an entourage is a common practice in Bollywood, Nawazuddin avoids it because he doesn’t like it. He told Indian Express, ''For me, one thing is clear, you have fixed a certain amount as your fees then you should do it in that much, yeh jo taam jhaam badhate hai, it is not being used in the film, toh koi matlab nahi uska (all this is useless).''
The 50-year-old actor added that he has always stayed away from it because his films have never been of such big budgets. ''Even if the budget is big I stay away from it because it is not the right thing na. It is not good for your field,'' he said.
Nawazuddin also revealed why he does films with a small budget. The 'Sacred Games' actor said he has come in the industry to do that only. Sometimes, he does big films, and plays small roles in them for the money. ''Paise milte hai acchhe usmein, taaki hum humaari chhoti filmein bana sake (you get paid well so then you can do small films),'' he added.
He continued, “I make sure I am balanced that way. Periodically I review the kind of films I am doing. If I have done one big film, budget-wise, then I make sure I do a couple of small films. There is not very good money in small films, so one needs to balance it out. I have been doing this from the very beginning of my career."
On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s 'Haddi' where he played the role of a transgender. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming release 'Rautu Ka Raaz', which will premiere on Zee5.