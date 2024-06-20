Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On High Entourage Costs And Why He Dislikes It

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that high entourage costs don't contribute anything to the film. He also revealed he doesn't have an entourage.

Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared his views on the rise in entourage costs in the industry. The actor revealed that he doesn't have an entourage and called it useless.

While keeping an entourage is a common practice in Bollywood, Nawazuddin avoids it because he doesn’t like it. He told Indian Express, ''For me, one thing is clear, you have fixed a certain amount as your fees then you should do it in that much, yeh jo taam jhaam badhate hai, it is not being used in the film, toh koi matlab nahi uska (all this is useless).''

The 50-year-old actor added that he has always stayed away from it because his films have never been of such big budgets. ''Even if the budget is big I stay away from it because it is not the right thing na. It is not good for your field,'' he said.

Nawazuddin also revealed why he does films with a small budget. The 'Sacred Games' actor said he has come in the industry to do that only. Sometimes, he does big films, and plays small roles in them for the money. ''Paise milte hai acchhe usmein, taaki hum humaari chhoti filmein bana sake (you get paid well so then you can do small films),'' he added.

He continued, “I make sure I am balanced that way. Periodically I review the kind of films I am doing. If I have done one big film, budget-wise, then I make sure I do a couple of small films. There is not very good money in small films, so one needs to balance it out. I have been doing this from the very beginning of my career."

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s 'Haddi' where he played the role of a transgender. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming release 'Rautu Ka Raaz', which will premiere on Zee5.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lucknow: Students Protest Cancellation Of UGC-NET Exam, Ask Pradhan To Quit
  2. Kolkata: Bangladeshi National Missing From City
  3. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs; Stock Market Hits New Closing Peak
  4. Andhra CM Naidu Visits Amaravati, Promises White Paper On The Capital City
  5. Bihar Dy CM Links Tejashwi Yadav To NEET Paper Leak Row; Demands Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Says He Shies Away From Promotional Work For Films
  2. Video: Siddharth Says 'Noise Mat Karo' As He Loses Cool At Paps
  3. Jennifer Hudson Talks About Discovering Her Father Had 27 Kids, Dreams Of Meeting Them All
  4. Rajpal Yadav Says Responsibility Of Film's Interpretation Lies With Directors, Writers
  5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On High Entourage Costs And Why He Dislikes It
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Begin ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  2. Estonia's Sahil Chauhan Hails Rohit Sharma As Inspiration After Record-Breaking T20 Ton
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda Captain Brian Masaba Resigns On Return To African Nation
  4. Former India Cricketer David Johnson Passes Away; BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Condoles Death
  5. ENG Vs SA Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Preview: Proteas Eye Semi-Final Spot Against Three Lions
World News
  1. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
  2. Is Kim Jong Un Sick? Former CIA Analyst Says North Korean Leader 'Does Not Look Healthy'
  3. Train Collision In Chile Kills At Least 2 People And Injures Several Others
  4. Hidden Camera Found In Bushes Outside Alhambra Home After Burglary Attempt
  5. US: Several People Shot At Oakland Juneteenth Celebration, Police Say
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Begin ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs; Stock Market Hits New Closing Peak