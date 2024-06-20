Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On High Entourage Costs And Why He Dislikes It

While keeping an entourage is a common practice in Bollywood, Nawazuddin avoids it because he doesn’t like it. He told Indian Express, ''For me, one thing is clear, you have fixed a certain amount as your fees then you should do it in that much, yeh jo taam jhaam badhate hai, it is not being used in the film, toh koi matlab nahi uska (all this is useless).''