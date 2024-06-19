If there is one actor-director combo that is known for delivering hit after hit, it is Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap. From ‘Sacred Games’ to ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, their collaboration has always resulted in record-breaking hits. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his dynamics with the director. Contrary to popular opinion, the actor mentioned that they are not ‘friends.’
In a conversation with Indian Express, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about the relationship that he shares with Anurag Kashyap. The actor mentioned that he is not friends with him, but he is fond of him and his work. The actor said, “Anurag and I are not even friends, frankly speaking. If we sit together, we might not even talk to each other for hours. We are like that. We have flown together, travelled together for five-six hours without saying a word, maybe we’ll ask if you have matchsticks, or come, let’s eat something or drink.”
The actor continued, “We only discuss these things. We don’t talk much. But Anurag has a special place in my heart. I always want him to be healthy and make films even if he doesn’t cast me in them. Anurag should always keep making films. Kabhi koi aanch nahi aani chaahiye Anurag ko bass.”
In the same conversation, Siddiqui mentioned that Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu had helped him when he was battling depression and alcohol addiction. On the work front, Siddiqui was last seen in ‘Haddi’. Kashyap, on the other hand, has stepped his toes in acting. He was last seen in ‘Maharaja’ where he shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. He will be next seen in ‘Bad Cop’ where he will share the screen with Gulshan Devaiah.