In a conversation with Indian Express, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about the relationship that he shares with Anurag Kashyap. The actor mentioned that he is not friends with him, but he is fond of him and his work. The actor said, “Anurag and I are not even friends, frankly speaking. If we sit together, we might not even talk to each other for hours. We are like that. We have flown together, travelled together for five-six hours without saying a word, maybe we’ll ask if you have matchsticks, or come, let’s eat something or drink.”