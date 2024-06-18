Anurag Kashyap Opens Up On His Stock Full Of 'Dad Jokes, Sick Jokes'

Anurag told IANS: “For me, every film has a different reason to be made. It's very easy for someone to say that, ‘You made a film which was ahead of its time.’ But, I made that film when it came to my mind. I’m not running ahead of time; perhaps the audience could be trailing behind. When you see films from France, Germany, Siberia, and Iran, you realise how far behind we are compared to them in terms of quality content.” The director feels that Hindi cinema is largely still stuck in formulas. “Bahar log kamaal ki picturein bana rahe hain (People outside India are creating exceptional cinema),” he added. But then, he corrected himself and came up with an even stronger example, that of the Malayalam film industry.