Home Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Uttarakhand For A Shoot, CM Dhami Invites Him To Dinner

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently shooting in Uttarakhand, was invited for dinner by the state's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Uttarakhand CM Dhami Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 5:54 pm

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently shooting in the hill state of Uttarakhand, was invited for dinner by the state's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Taking to the story section of his Instagram, the actor shared a few pictures of himself in the company of Dhami. He wrote on one of the pictures: "For love & Honor" and "Thanks to Hon'ble CM of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami". In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a khaki sweater.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Uttarakhand CM Dhami Instagram Story

When the Chief Minister was informed about Nawaz's presence in his state, he invited him over and also felicitated him with a white shawl and a plant.

Earlier, Nawazuddin had piqued the interest of the audience because of his look in 'Haddi'. Apart from 'Haddi', Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films which includes 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Noorani Chehra', and 'Adbhut'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nawazuddin Siddiqui Uttarakhand CM Dhami Bollywood Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shooting Bollywood Uttarakhand
