Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Naomi Watts To Star In The Second Season Of 'Feud'

Gus Van Sant is onboard to direct the entire eight-episode season from a script by Jon Robin Baitz, who will also serve as the showrunner. 

Naomi Watts To Star In The Second Season Of 'Feud'
Updated: 02 Apr 2022 3:21 pm

Actor Naomi Watts is set to star in the second season of FX network's series 'Feud'.

The new season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will be based on the book 'Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era' by Laurence Leamer. 

According to Deadline, Watts will essay the role of famed socialite Barbara 'Babe' Paley. 

Paley was one of several members of New York high society who was a friend of Capote's until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel 'Answered Prayers,' with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.

Gus Van Sant is onboard to direct the entire eight-episode season from a script by Jon Robin Baitz, who will also serve as the showrunner. 

The first season of 'Feud', which premiered in 2017, starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. It focused on the relationship between Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon) during the making of the 1962 film 'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?'.

[With Inputs From PTI]

