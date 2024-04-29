Art & Entertainment

Naila Grrewal Says Partnership With Rohit Saraf In 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Elevated Scenes

Actress Naila Grrewal has showered praise on her 'Ishq Vishk' co-star Rohit Saraf, describing him as a generous actor to work with.

IANS
Naila Grrewal and Rohit Saraf Photo: IANS
Actress Naila Grrewal has showered praise on her 'Ishq Vishk' co-star Rohit Saraf, describing him as a generous actor to work with. The actress said that their partnership has provided them with the opportunity to elevate scenes with greater nuance.

Reflecting on their partnership, the 'Maamla Legal Hai' actress said: "Collaborating with Rohit Saraf has been a deeply rewarding journey for me as an actor. His remarkable talent, unwavering professionalism, and passionate commitment to his artistry serve as a constant source of inspiration."

Naila said: "Our partnership has not only been incredibly enjoyable but has also provided us with the opportunity to explore and elevate our scenes with greater depth and nuance."

"Rohit's generosity on set brings a unique energy to our performances, and his tireless dedication to his craft is truly commendable."

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' also features Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan. The film serves as a sequel of sorts to 'Ishq Vishk', which marked the debut of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

Released over two decades ago, 'Ishq Vishk' depicted the tale of two childhood friends, Rajiv and Payal, portrayed by Shahid and Amrita Rao.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and is scheduled to hit theaters on June 28.

