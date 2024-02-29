Yashraj Mukhate, YouTuber turned music producer, who rose to fame and became an internet sensation with his viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ parody video, announced on Wednesday that he is now married. Announcing the new ‘collab’, Yashraj Mukhate and his longtime girlfriend Alpana decided to take the plunge by officially registering their marriage.
Mukhate shared the news of his joyous occasion via his Instagram account, where he posted a picture of the moment of their registration. In the picture, the couple is seen in traditional attire. While Mukhate is seen wearing a sherwani, Alpana looked beautiful in a red saree. It features both of them signing marriage documents with beaming smiles.
With the photo, Mukhate also shared his excitement about two major collaborations in his life. The first was personal, which meant his marriage to Alpana, which he humorously referred to as a 'major collab'. He captioned the picture as, “Two major collabs happened today. One, Alpana and I registered our marriage! And second collab link is in the bio! Enjoy #MannDhaaga.” Take a look at the post:
For the second collaboration, he hinted at a professional one, which is a new track titled “Mann Dhaaga”. For this musical venture, he has joined forces with notable artists Jasleen Royal, Amit Trivedi, and Anvitaa Dutt, to share a captivating piece of music.
Post he shared the good news, several of his fans, friends, and fellow artists congratulated him for both his personal and professional milestones. For those caught unaware, Yashraj Mukhate is known for his funny parody jingles including ‘Rasoda song’, ‘Sadda kutta Tommy’ and several others.