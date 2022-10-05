Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mugdha Godse Talks About Her Dussehra Celebrations

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Bollywood actress Mugdha Godse spoke about the festivities and shared how she celebrates the festival.

Mugdha Godse
Mugdha Godse WikiData

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 3:26 pm

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Bollywood actress Mugdha Godse spoke about the festivities and shared how she celebrates the festival.

The actress said that she cleans up her house and decorates it to ward off any evil or negative forces.

"I celebrate Dussehra by decorating my home in a traditional way. The main door is decked up with a lovely toran (a door hanging decorated with flowers or mango leaves). I move the furniture around to welcome Dussehra."

The 36-year-old actress, who made her Hindi film debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Fashion' and went on to work in movies such as 'Jail', 'Heroine' and Tamil film 'Thani Oruvan' among others, explained the importance of the festival and how it symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

"The spirit of this festival is divine and teaches a lot about the importance of believing in goodness. It leaves with the relief of knowing that Good overcomes Evil at the end of everything and that should remain with us always," she added.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dussehra Festival Mugdha Godse Actress Mugdha Godse Indian Festival Dussehra Importance Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas