Mrunal Thakur Researches Extensively For Upcoming Cop Role In 'Gumrah'

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as a cop in the 'Thadam' remake, 'Gumrah', alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra

Actress Mrunal Thakur Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 1:06 pm

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a fierce police officer in the upcoming thriller 'Gumrah' and is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the character.

"For portraying the role of a committed cop, I had to go through extensive body training. From getting physically trained to maintain the body structure while running with trained athletes to handling different types of guns, I have tried everything to adapt the essence of a cop," Thakur said.

She added that in her preparation for the role she also "involved talking to and spending time with some female cops of our force in order to understand their world through a better lens."

Thakur was last seen opposite actor Shahid Kapoor in the family cricket drama, 'Jersey', which is currently streaming on Netflix.

[With Inputs from IANS]

