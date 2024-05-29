'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Prediction: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Expected To Earn THIS Much On Day 1

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is all set to hit the screens this Friday, May 31. From the posters, songs to the trailer, the movie has created all the right buzz. It has also been promoted on larger scale by Dharma Productions. Ahead of its release, we spoke to a couple of trade experts to know the day 1 box office prediction of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'. Read on to know what they have said.
Producer and film business expert Girish Johar said, ''The awareness level is decent. Dharma has done good promotions and Rajkummar and Janhvi have good fan followers. Also, the election and IPL fever is also less now. So, I feel it will have a decent start. Having said that, it's a word-of-mouth drama and about family relations. If word-of-mouth is good, then evening shows and weekend shows will see footfalls because there are no major releases this week and also in the coming week. So, it will get a good space to perform at the box office. It's a healthy sign.''
Predicting about the day 1 collection of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', Johar said, ''I would be happy if it opens around at Rs 3 crore''.
Film exhibitor and trade expert Akshaye Rathi said, ''The film is expected to do well. The trailer and songs look good. The premise of the film looks like underdog drama. So, I am hopeful''. He added, ''It's an interesting Friday because you suddenly have all sorts of films for audiences. For couples, you have Mr & Mrs Mahi, for adult, you have Choota Bheem and the Curse Of Damyaan and for adult if they are looking for good thriller then three is Savi.''
''Mr &Mrs Mahi is not just a sports film. It's an underdog drama and that's the genre we Indians thoroughly enjoy. I really hope that human emotion angle of the film will make it through and make it a success,'' he said further.
Akshaye also weighed in on the prediction of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi's box office collection. He said the film might earn around Rs 3 crore on day 1 at the box office.
'Mr And Mrs Mahi' marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration after their horror comedy 'Roohi'.