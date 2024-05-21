'Thalaimai Seyalagam' On Zee5 Review: Kishore And Sriya Reddy's Political Drama Is Heavily Weighed Down By A Predictable Plot

National award-winning director Vasanthabalan is known for helming critically acclaimed works such as ‘Veyil’, ‘Angaadi Theru’, and ‘Kaaviya Thalaivan’ to name a few. So when it was announced that he would be helming a political thriller on OTT, I was excited. With a stellar cast that is known for delivering nuanced and hit performances, Vasanthabalan’s ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’ is now available to stream on Zee5. The series has enough twists and turns to keep you hooked till the very end. In case you are planning to start your week by binge-watching this series, then here’s all that you need to know about ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam.’