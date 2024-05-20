South Cinema

'Thalaimai Seyalagam': 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss This Latest OTT Release

Here are five reasons why 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' should be on your weekend watchlist.

'Thalaimai Seyalagam' poster Photo: Instagram


'Thalaimai Seyalagam', written and directed by G Vasantha Balan, is a Tamil-language investigative political thriller, packed with politics, betrayals, and power plays with its complex plot, turns and twists. The series which recently released on Zee5, provides an exhilarating viewing experience. Also, the intense performances by the stellar ensemble cast make it worth watching.

Here are five reasons why 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' should be on your weekend watchlist.

1. The outstanding cast

A still from 'Thalaimai Seyalagam'
A still from 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' Photo: Instagram


The performances by the stellar cast in 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' make it entertaining and engaging. Their acts are effortless and flawless. Actors like Sriya Reddy, Kishore, Bharath, Aditya Menon, Ramya Nambessan, Kani Kusruti, Darsha Gupta, and Niroop Nandakumar among others have done outstanding job in the series. Everyone has done their part perfectly but 'KGF' fame Sriya Reddy as a brave and defiant journalist and a political advisor, pulled off her character flawlessly. Her character of Kotravai has been getting rave reviews.

2. Unexpected twists and turns

'Thalaimai Seyalagam' poster
'Thalaimai Seyalagam' poster Photo: Instagram


What makes a thriller exciting? Well, the twists and turns in the plot. From the very beginning, 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' treats the viewers with some unexpected surprises and developments. There is a gradual growth of the storyline with sharp twists which builds up the intrigue level and keeps the audience engrossed till the end.

3. Engaging screenplay

'Thalaimai Seyalagam' actors
'Thalaimai Seyalagam' actors Photo: Instagram


The captivating plot makes it an exciting series to watch. If writing is the soul, screenplay is the heart. The compelling storytelling and sharp dialogues in each scene make the series a must watch.

4. The subject

A still from the series
A still from the series Photo: Instagram


The series has political themes. Like Hindi shows, 'Maharani', and 'Rangbaaz' among others, 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' highlights about the politics in the South. The sub-plots, character arcs, and rivalry in the backdrop of politics, make it an interesting subject.

5. Full circle of the series

A still of a scene from 'Thalaimai Seyalagam'
A still of a scene from 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' Photo: Instagram


The climax of 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' is really interesting. It meticulously ties back to the series' title, underscoring the idea that true change originates from the headquarters where all decisions are made. Some characters are shown meeting their end and others hinting at a possible return, which creates an anticipation for the second season.

Have you watched the series yet? If not then do enjoy it on OTT.

