'Thalaimai Seyalagam': 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss This Latest OTT Release

The performances by the stellar cast in 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' make it entertaining and engaging. Their acts are effortless and flawless. Actors like Sriya Reddy, Kishore, Bharath, Aditya Menon, Ramya Nambessan, Kani Kusruti, Darsha Gupta, and Niroop Nandakumar among others have done outstanding job in the series. Everyone has done their part perfectly but 'KGF' fame Sriya Reddy as a brave and defiant journalist and a political advisor, pulled off her character flawlessly. Her character of Kotravai has been getting rave reviews.