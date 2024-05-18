Sriya Reddy: I’m Overwhelmed By Response To ‘Thalamai Seyalagam’

Sriya: The way I prepare for my roles is quite extensive. For Saalar, I used to wake up at 3 in the morning, learning my dialogue and workouts were very very important to get ready for the particular role. I also watched Heath Ledger's 'Joker' over and over again. I took a lot of points from his performance. Even for this web series, there is a certain amount of work that went into it. I read the script ten to fifteen times, the entire script. I prepared for my dialogues almost six months ahead of the shooting. I was fully prepared. The dialogues were just mere words that were naturally coming to me. I was fully confident and prepared for the shoot.