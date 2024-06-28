Divya Dutta as Kiran Sharma is another actor who has delivered an outstanding performance. But at the same time, when you look closely at it, she does not deliver anything new. She looks at ease in her role because she has done similar roles in the future. At this point, it is exhausting to see her use the same cards to play all her characters. It would be interesting to see her in a new role where she does not play yet another chirpy and bubbly woman. But when it comes to her character, she has done full justice to it.