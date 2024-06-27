Art & Entertainment

‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’: 5 Reasons Why This Slice-Of-Life Comedy Film Is A Must-Watch

Written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, the film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher.

‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’
Prime Video's ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is an upcoming slice-of-life comedy that captures middle-class life through the stories of three women and two teenage girls, all sharing the ‘Sharma’ surname. The film is written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. 

The trailer of the film was recently released and it will make you laugh, cry, and cheer as it promises a rollercoaster of emotions and laughter. It explores the lives of three remarkable women: Jyoti, who balances career and family; Kiran, who rediscovers herself in Mumbai; and Tanvi, a budding cricketer proving her ambitions go beyond marriage. The relatable film will premiere on June 28 on Prime Video. But before that, check out five reasons you must watch ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ with your family:

Heartwarming Storytelling

The film offers a beautiful portrayal of life’s ups and downs, shown through the multi-generational lens of five female protagonists. The narrative will resonate with viewers across all age groups, and highlights universal themes of family dynamics, women's empowerment, and personal growth.

Women-led Cast

Featuring fabulous performances by Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher, along with young actors Arista Mehta and Vanshika Taparia, the film brings together a stellar women-led cast, and they make the film simply unmissable for a wide and diverse group of audiences. 

Cast Of ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’
Cast Of ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’
Inspiring Takeaways

The film addresses key themes such as women’s empowerment, self-discovery, and resilience in the face of adversity, while exploring the struggles and triumphs of modern urban women.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Directorial Debut

‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ marks the directorial debut of Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. Besides direction, Tahira has also penned the story of the film, bringing a fresh and insightful perspective. She has the ability to blend satirical humour with heartfelt moments and create a balanced and engaging narrative.

Snapshots From ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’
Snapshots From ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’
Celebration of Middle-Class Values

The lighthearted film captures the spirit and values of middle-class families in India. It’s a celebration of their dreams, aspirations, and watching it with your family can spark meaningful conversations and shared reflections.

