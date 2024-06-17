Art & Entertainment

Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut, the slice-of-life comedy film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', is set for digital release on June 28 on Prime Video.

Tahira Kashyap
Tahira Kashyap Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The movie stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi, and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles. A lighthearted and heartwarming film, 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' explores relevant themes of women’s empowerment and the challenges they face. Through the multi-generational lens of three middle-class women and two teenage girls, all sharing the common surname 'Sharma', the film delves into their unique experiences and struggles. Announcing the release on social media, the makers wrote: "Bright spirits, bold hearts, and big dreams! Are you ready to meet these superwomen?"

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, said: “The movie follows the intertwined journeys of three adult women, brilliantly played by Sakshi, Divya, and Saiyami. While it beautifully portrays their struggles, aspirations, and triumphs, it’s filled with humour and emotions as seen through the coming-of-age experiences of teenage girls played by Vanshika and Arista.” Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, shared: "This film, through Tahira’s directorial lens, transcends mere comedy or drama. It is a reflection of the experiences of middle-class women and urban lives, beautifully capturing the emotional depth and resilience of women as they navigate personal and societal challenges."

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, commented: "The movie takes audiences on a rollercoaster journey through the lives of three protagonists, each overcoming challenges in their own unique ways. It is an innocent, simply told narrative that will leave viewers smiling while also celebrating the resilience and dreams of women across generations.” Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, the film is written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and will be released on June 28 on Prime Video.

