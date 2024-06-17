Tahira Kashyap's Directorial Debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ Set For OTT Release On June 28

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, said: “The movie follows the intertwined journeys of three adult women, brilliantly played by Sakshi, Divya, and Saiyami. While it beautifully portrays their struggles, aspirations, and triumphs, it’s filled with humour and emotions as seen through the coming-of-age experiences of teenage girls played by Vanshika and Arista.” Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, shared: "This film, through Tahira’s directorial lens, transcends mere comedy or drama. It is a reflection of the experiences of middle-class women and urban lives, beautifully capturing the emotional depth and resilience of women as they navigate personal and societal challenges."