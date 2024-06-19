The trailer of ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ packs three distinct stories in one film. From the looks of it, the angle of Sakshi Tanwar and Divya Dutta looks strong, but the Saiyami Kher arc feels like it will fall flat and not be as impactful as the other two. However, it will be interesting to how Kher’s arc is treated because rarely do we see a female cricketer on the screen. The music by The Local Train in the background amps up the mood and sets the tone. The plot isn’t new, what we can wait to see is how Kashyap treats it and how she manages to interweave these three lives.