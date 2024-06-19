When Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announced her directorial debut earlier this year, netizens were excited to see what this budding filmmaker has in store. Her directorial debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ made its way to the Jio Mami Film Festival last year where it was appreciated by the critics. The movie will, now, be released on OTT and the trailer has been finally unveiled.
The 2:27 minute-long trailer of ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ opens with a shot of Sakshi Tanwar in an auto with her husband and kids. She is introduced as Jyoti Sharma, a middle-class woman. She manages her career, the house, and her daughter. Next in line, the viewer is introduced to Kiran Sharma who has recently moved to Mumbai from Patiala. Kiran, played by Divya Dutta, is a housewife who struggles to deal with the fast pace of Mumbai. Saiyami Kher plays the role of Tanvi Sharma, a budding cricketer. The story will revolve around these three women as they deal with urban loneliness, societal pressures, and gender expectations.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ here.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Why has Sakshi Tanwar once again started doing these ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ kind of roles? Filmmakers need to realize that she has the potential to do much more than this.” A second fan commented, “The Sharma universe hehe.” A third fan mentioned, “All my favorites in one.”
The trailer of ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ packs three distinct stories in one film. From the looks of it, the angle of Sakshi Tanwar and Divya Dutta looks strong, but the Saiyami Kher arc feels like it will fall flat and not be as impactful as the other two. However, it will be interesting to how Kher’s arc is treated because rarely do we see a female cricketer on the screen. The music by The Local Train in the background amps up the mood and sets the tone. The plot isn’t new, what we can wait to see is how Kashyap treats it and how she manages to interweave these three lives.
Directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi, and Parvin Dabas in key roles. The drama is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 28 onwards.