Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ is one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood. Ever since the news of Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Rama in this film made headlines, the excitement around this project has increased manifold. Several reports mention that stars like Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, and Sunny Deol are set to be a part of this project. A recent report reveals that television’s most loved actress Sakshi Tanwar has also been roped in to play a pivotal part in this film.
According to a report by Filmi Beat, Sakshi Tanwar has been roped in to play the role of Mandodari, Ravan's wife, in ‘Ramayana.’ The report reveals that Nitesh Tiwari has got Tanwar on board to share the screen with Yash. ‘KGF’ actor Yash will be playing the role of Ravan in the film. It also mentions that Tanwar is a regular part of the script-reading sessions with the rest of the cast.
The same report also mentioned that Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh have also been attending the script-reading sessions of ‘Ramayana.’ Dutta will be seen playing the role of Kaikeyi, while Singh will be playing the role of Shurpanakha.
An earlier report by Pinkvilla mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the role of Vibhishana, Ravan’s brother. The report quoted a source who said, “Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film.”
There has been no official confirmation about the cast as of now. ‘Ramayana’ is set to release in theatres on Diwali next year.