An earlier report by Pinkvilla mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the role of Vibhishana, Ravan’s brother. The report quoted a source who said, “Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film.”