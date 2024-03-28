Art & Entertainment

Sakshi Tanwar To Play The Role Of Mandodri In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Here's What We Know

A recent report reveals that Sakshi Tanwar has been roped in for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana.' The actor will play the role of Mandodari, Ravan's wife.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Facebook
Sakshi Tanwar, Ranbir Kapoor Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ is one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood. Ever since the news of Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Rama in this film made headlines, the excitement around this project has increased manifold. Several reports mention that stars like Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, and Sunny Deol are set to be a part of this project. A recent report reveals that television’s most loved actress Sakshi Tanwar has also been roped in to play a pivotal part in this film.

According to a report by Filmi Beat, Sakshi Tanwar has been roped in to play the role of Mandodari, Ravan's wife, in ‘Ramayana.’ The report reveals that Nitesh Tiwari has got Tanwar on board to share the screen with Yash. ‘KGF’ actor Yash will be playing the role of Ravan in the film. It also mentions that Tanwar is a regular part of the script-reading sessions with the rest of the cast.

Advertisement

The same report also mentioned that Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh have also been attending the script-reading sessions of ‘Ramayana.’ Dutta will be seen playing the role of Kaikeyi, while Singh will be playing the role of Shurpanakha.

An earlier report by Pinkvilla mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the role of Vibhishana, Ravan’s brother. The report quoted a source who said, “Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film.”

Advertisement

There has been no official confirmation about the cast as of now. ‘Ramayana’ is set to release in theatres on Diwali next year.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Faces Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM Says Ready To Face ED Probe, HC Rejects Plea Seeking His Removal As CM