28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Review | Ralph Fiennes Presides Over Smashing Sequel

It's only January but this will endure as one of the year's best films, a thrilling, tender franchise intervention by a filmmaker in complete tonal command. Lower on zombie count and more scaled down than its predecessors, The Bone Temple sets a compassionate gaze on a world having careened into complete annihilating uncertainty. The film poses its questions with glee and relish, never hard nosing itself. How can cycles of violence, gaslighting, manipulation and hostility be broken, reversed? Jimmy's satanic cult is premised on threat and torture. There are ghastly rites around replacement of its members or 'fingers', as Jimmy has christened. Violence is spectacle. Mutilation is called 'offering charity'. Jimmy breeds delusion among his minions, though there are seeds of doubt in one. A follower (Erin Kellyman), who’s the only empathetic soul towards Spike, wonders if Jimmy’s gospels are at all sincere. Has he even met his father Old Nick, whom he claims to guide through every brutal step?