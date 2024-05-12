Art & Entertainment

Mother’s Day: Revel In Stories Of These Cool Moms

‘Panchayat’s Manju Devi to ‘The Idea of You’s Solene, here’s celebrating this Mother’s Day with a squad of cool moms on Amazon Prime Video.

Anne Hathaway as Solene (‘The Idea Of You’) Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Mother’s Day is celebrated across the world today. From mothers who defy expectations to those who break the norm, we’ve compiled a list of incredible films and series featuring the coolest moms on television. We bring you some offerings from our choices as we believe there’s a cool mom for everyone, who’s offering some heartwarming laughs, relatable moments, and a whole lot of love to give you a big bear hug always.

So, whether you’re enjoying quality time with mom or celebrating virtually on Mother’s Day, grab some popcorn and check out these awesome characters on Amazon Prime Video:

1. Jackie Chung as Laurel Park and Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher (‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’)

A Still From ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
A Still From ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

This coming-of-age narrative follows two mothers who are as close as sisters. Laurel, the ever-supportive author mom, and Susannah, the picture-perfect grandmother with a secret background, offer their children different but equally vital advice as they negotiate love, heartbreak, friendship, and growing up.

2. Neena Gupta as Manju Devi (‘Panchayat’)

Neena Gupta as Manju Devi (‘Panchayat’)
Neena Gupta as Manju Devi (‘Panchayat’) Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Forget about stereotyped and quiet country moms; Manju Devi in Panchayat is an incredible firebrand! Shrewd, independent, and opinionated, she’s a humorous force of nature who wants to marry her daughter but also supports her goals while keeping her grounded.

3. Tanvi Azmi as Naani and Shruti Seth as Arshiya (‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’)

A Still From ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’
A Still From ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

This charming series features two awesome mothers! We observe the opposing parenting techniques of an adoring mother-daughter combo - the kind and nurturing Naani (Azmi) and the severe and practical Arshiya (Seth), who provide a sympathetic and hilarious perspective on modern vs traditional parenthood.

4. Anne Hathaway as Solene (‘The Idea Of You’)

Anne Hathaway as Solene (‘The Idea Of You’)
Anne Hathaway as Solene (‘The Idea Of You’) Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Solene, being a single mother, is extremely protective of her daughter, Izzy. When Solene’s world collides with Hayes, a young pop singer from her daughter’s dream band, she must manage the intricacies of stardom, parenting, and unorthodox love. But as Izzy’s happiness begins to confuse her life, she takes a step back, deciding to be a mother first and a pop star’s girlfriend second.

