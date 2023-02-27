Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mollywood Bids Adieu To Joseph Manu James Who Died Before Debut Movie Release

Home Art & Entertainment

Mollywood Bids Adieu To Joseph Manu James Who Died Before Debut Movie Release

Mollywood Bids Adieu To Joseph Manu James Who Died Before Debut Movie Release

Joseph Manu James
Joseph Manu James The News Minute

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 12:00 pm

Even as his debut movie is getting ready for release, Malayalam debut director Joseph Manu James has died just at an age of 31. The last rites were held on Sunday at Kuravilangad of Kerala's Kottayam district.

Joseph Manu James had passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for hepatitis at a private hospital in Aluva. He had recently completed shooting for his first directorial venture 'Nancy Rani' and post-production work is still in progress.

The movie features Ahaana Krishna, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan, among others.

"Gone too soon brother," actor Aju Varghese posted on his Instagram handle.

Starting off as a child actor in 2004 in 'I am curious', Manu Joseph went on to become an assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi movies.

The Malayalam film fraternity has expressed shock and dismay over the demise of the young filmmaker.

Joseph Manu James is survived by his wife Naina, and siblings.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Joseph Manu James Malayalam Movie Mollywood Malayalam Director Celebrity Death Kerala Aju Varghese Arjun Ashokan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions