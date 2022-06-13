Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mirzapur Season 3: Rasika Dugal Starts Rehearsals For The Amazon Prime Video Show

Actress Rasika Dugal is prepared to start rehearsals for Mirzapur Season 3. In the show, the actress plays the role of the deviant Beena Tripathi.

Mirzapur Season 3: Rasika Dugal Starts Rehearsals For The Amazon Prime Video Show
Rasika Dugal IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 12:50 pm

Actress Rasika Dugal on Sunday said she has started rehearsing for the much-awaited third season of the popular crime drama series 'Mirzapur'.

Dugal took to Instagram and shared a reel, showing several trunks with the name tags of the show's primary characters.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

In the show, the actress plays the role of the deviant Beena Tripathi.

The first season of the Prime Video series, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, premiered in 2018 to critical acclaim and became a pop-cultural phenomenon. Its second season, which premiered in 2020, was one of India's most popular series.

The show is headlined by Ali Fazal, who features as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, and Pankaj Tripathi as Don Kaleen Bhaiyaa.

'Mirzapur' also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma, and Isha Talwar, among others.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rasika Dugal Mirzapur Mirzapur Season 3 Pankaj Tripathi Amazon Prime Video Thriller Series Ali Fazal Instagram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview