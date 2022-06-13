Mirzapur Season 3: Rasika Dugal Starts Rehearsals For The Amazon Prime Video Show

Actress Rasika Dugal on Sunday said she has started rehearsing for the much-awaited third season of the popular crime drama series 'Mirzapur'.

Dugal took to Instagram and shared a reel, showing several trunks with the name tags of the show's primary characters.

In the show, the actress plays the role of the deviant Beena Tripathi.

The first season of the Prime Video series, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, premiered in 2018 to critical acclaim and became a pop-cultural phenomenon. Its second season, which premiered in 2020, was one of India's most popular series.

The show is headlined by Ali Fazal, who features as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, and Pankaj Tripathi as Don Kaleen Bhaiyaa.

'Mirzapur' also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma, and Isha Talwar, among others.

[With Inputs from PTI]