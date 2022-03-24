Mini Mathur Says Omicron Spoilt ‘83’ Collections; Slams Fan Who Reminds Her Of ‘Spider-Man’ And ‘Pushpa'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan’s wife Mini Mathur took to Instagram on Monday to talk about how her husband's directorial 83 didn’t manage to make money at the Box Office due to the onset of the third wave. However, a fan didn’t quite agree with her!

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83’ performed poorly at the box office and according to reports, it made a total of ₹193.73 crore nett worldwide, on a budget of ₹280 crore. The film was released in December last year, and recently made it to OTT platforms.

Sharing a poster of the film indicating that it is available on Netflix and Hotstar now, Mathur wrote, “It’s finally here. For those of you who could not make it to the theatres to see this exhilarating, feel good film on India’s first iconic World Cup victory. Widely acclaimed as one of the best films to come out of @kabirkhankk & @ranveersingh ‘s already impressive repertoire!! This is a film that briefly transformed theatres into stadiums but our friend omicron also released on the same day as the film did The immeasurable love & admiration that this film has got for the magical cast and the director is unprecedented and I’m thrilled that you, your parents and kids can watch it together from TODAY ! Do write in here to let us know what you felt (sic).”

While lots of fans commented on her post about how they have been waiting for the film, there was one fan’s comment which seemed to stand out. He wrote, “Lol the movie didn't do poorly because of Omicron.” To this, she replied, “Oh ok toh aap hi batao (so you tell me). BTW which film distribution business do you run because you’re clearly an expert. I’m sure I would have remembered your name Vagisha.”

The fan was quick to point out that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Pushpa’, which were released a week before '83' managed to do well. “@minimathur Miss Mathur, if Omicron was such a big issue in India impacting the movie business, the competitor movies surely would have flopped the way this one did. Spider-Man (released on December 16, 2021) and Pushpa (released on December 17, 2021) seemed to have no trouble bringing in audiences (sic).”