Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Mindy Kaling Not Bothered By Speculation About Her Kids' Paternity

Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling says it "doesn't bother" her when people think B.J. Novak is the father of her children.

Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Instagram: @mindykaling

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 6:34 pm

Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling says it "doesn't bother" her when people think B.J. Novak is the father of her children.

Kaling, who has kept mum about the paternity of her four-year-old daughter Katherine and 23-month-old son Spencer, doesn't care if people think her 'The Office' co-star, 43, is their father, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 43-year-old funny lady told Marie Claire, "He's the godparent to both my kids-and they have such a great relationship-and so far [the rumours haven't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ. If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)


Kaling said that she will discuss it when her two little ones are "old enough to talk to me about it."

She added, "I'm the only parent my kids have. I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

Kaling detailed to the magazine why she "waited" to have kids on her "own terms." She said, "I waited until I had the means and that made all the difference," while citing the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, which gave constitutional access to safe and legal abortion across the US, adding, "The choice to have a child - by yourself, on your own terms - it was the best part of my life.. It's the thing that I hope women feel confident doing by themselves."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mindy Kaling BJ Novak The Office Marie Claire Parenthood Adoption Hollywood Rumours
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer