Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake

Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller will headline Paramount's upcoming remake of 1982's classic movie "An Officer and a Gentleman".

Miles Teller
Miles Teller Photo: X
info_icon

The film is described as a new modern update of the original, which was directed by featured Hollywood veteran Richard Gere, Debra Winger and Louis Gossett Jr.

The 1982 film revolved around Gere’s Zack Mayo, an aspiring Navy aviator who clashes with his hard-nosed drill instructor, Gunnery Sgt (Gossett).

Directed by Taylor Hackford, the film was a huge success at the box office and even earned Gossett an Oscar for best supporting actor.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Dana Fox wrote the latest draft of the script after an earlier draft by Matt Johnson.

The project will be produced for Paramount by Temple Hill.

Teller was most recently seen in Tom Cruise-led "Top Gun: Maverick". He will next feature in Scott Derrickson's "The Gorge", co-starring Anya Taylor-Joy, and "Michael", the biopic on legendary musician Michael Jackson.

