MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far

Minu Muneer detailed her unpleasant experiences with these prominent celebs in a Facebook post. She said she was subjected to verbal and physical abuse while working for a project and they were the reason why she left the Malayalam film industry. Minu claimed Mukesh first asked her for sexual favours on the sets of the 2009 film ‘Calendar’ in exchange for membership in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). She added, ''When I refused his advances, he threatened me saying that I would never get AMMA membership without his approval. Two years later, during the shooting of the film ‘Nadakame Ulakam’, he confronted me again. When I ran into my hotel room, he followed me, pushed the door open and physically abused me''.