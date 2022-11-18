Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Mellow D Collaborates With Akull, Lisa Mishra For 'Gadbadi Na Na Na Na Na'

Playback singer Mellow D has released a new Punjabi song titled 'Gadbadi Na Na Na Na Na' in collaboration with Akull and Lisa Mishra. The track is a reinterpreted version of the global hit 'Further Up', which was released in 2020.

'Gadbadi Na Na Na Na Na' Music Video
'Gadbadi Na Na Na Na Na' Music Video IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 5:42 pm

Playback singer Mellow D has released a new  Punjabi song titled 'Gadbadi Na Na Na Na Na' in collaboration with Akull of 'Laal Bindi' fame and Lisa Mishra. The track is a reinterpreted version of the global hit 'Further Up', which was released in 2020, and featured international artists such as Static, Pitbull, and Ben El. 

'Gadbadi' fuses hip-hop and breakbeat genres with traditional Indian.

Talking about the song, Mellow D said: "'Gadbadi' is a reinterpreted version of the global smash hit 'Further up' and I am elated to be a part of the international collaboration where I got to work with international artists Static and Ben El alongside my friends Akull and Lisa. The Indian version of the song has all the elements to make it the next party anthem of the year. It's a fun track with slick visuals and I'm really looking forward to the response from the audience.

The video was shot in stunning locations in Dubai, making it one of the most stylish in a long time. The video exudes pop-inspired colour and features Akull and model and dancer Ritika Khatnani.

Akull shared: "After releasing back-to-back love songs with my 'Laal series', I wanted to deliver my fans and audiences a much-needed party anthem. I've always been a fan of the 'Hotstepper' and wanted to give it a hindi-pop spin. VYRL Originals got me and Lisa together to work on the hindi version for the Indian market where Mellow D and I worked on the additional melodies."

He further mentioned: "And that's how we created 'Gadbadi'. We loved what Static and Ben El had created with 'Further Up' so we thought of bringing that together to make it a collaboration. I had a fantastic experience shooting with Ritika, and with the fun and pop vibe of the audio-video I hope the audiences enjoy this creation."

The song, released under the label of VYRL Originals, is available to stream on YouTube.

