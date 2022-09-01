Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion's Cameo In 'She-Hulk' A Dream Come True: Writer Jessica Gao

Roping in popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a cameo in the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" was a dream come true, says Emmy-winning writer Jessica Gao.

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 3:56 pm

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, stars in the third episode of "She-Hulk" which premiered on Thursday. 

"What a dream come true. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that would happen. What a joy!" Gao told PTI.

In the latest episode of the half-hour legal comedy, Megan Thee Stallion becomes involved in a case being handled by Augustus Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra.

A shape-shifting elderly resident of planet Asgard catfishes Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) who is the former colleague of Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) by posing as Megan Thee Stallion and making him believe he is dating the Grammy winner.

The episode also shows Walters dance with the real Megan Thee Stallion with the end credits rolling to the rapper's hit song "Body".

"I'm so happy that we had that little tag at the end of the two of them dancing. That's one of my favourite moments from the entire show," added Gao.

Directed by Kat Coiro, "She-Hulk" also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, and Charlie Cox. 

The series is currently streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

