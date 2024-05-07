Art & Entertainment

'MasterChef Australia 10' Winner Introduces 'Blind Taste Test' In 'MasterChef India Tamil'

Chef Sashi Cheliah, the winner of MasterChef Australia season 10, has introduced the '1 Inch Cube Blind Taste Test' in the upcoming episode of 'MasterChef India Tamil'.

Starting off the season's very first immunity pin challenge, Singaporean-born Australian Chef Sashi sets the stage with the '1 Inch Cube Blind Taste Test', pushing the skills and senses of the home cooks to their limits.

With only five bold contestants stepping up to the plate, only the last two standing will earn the coveted chance to face off against the culinary maestro himself.

In a thrilling battle of flavours and finesse, the last two standing home cooks will go head-to-head with Chef Sashi, armed with ingredients from the provided pantry.

Chef Sashi will have a significant 15 minutes less than the home cooks to whip up his culinary masterpiece. The judges then taste the three dishes, completely unaware of whose dish they're sampling, adding an extra layer of excitement and drama to the challenge.

It's a clash of culinary titans, where only the finest dish will reign supreme and earn its creator the priceless immunity pin.

The judges are Koushik Shankar, Rakesh Raghunathan, and Shreeya Adka.

'MasterChef India Tamil' airs Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. on Sony LIV.

  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress