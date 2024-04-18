According to a report by Variety, Martin Scorsese is looking to direct a biopic on Frank Sinatra. The biopic will reportedly star Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role. The report mentioned that the project depends on the approval from the late singer’s daughter – Tina. Tina is yet to give a green signal to the project. If the project receives the green light, the movie will focus on the married life of Sinatra which was rocky and tumultuous. Reportedly, Jennifer Lawrence will play the role of the singer’s second wife – Avar Gardner. This film will also mark the seventh time DiCaprio will collaborate with Scorsese.