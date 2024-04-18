Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ was nominated in 10 categories at the Academy Awards. While this Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone starrer did not win at the Oscars, the 81-year-old director has no plans of slowing down. A recent report has revealed that the filmmaker wants to work on two films back-to-back - the first about Jesus, and the second will be a Frank Sinatra biopic.
According to a report by Variety, Martin Scorsese is looking to direct a biopic on Frank Sinatra. The biopic will reportedly star Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role. The report mentioned that the project depends on the approval from the late singer’s daughter – Tina. Tina is yet to give a green signal to the project. If the project receives the green light, the movie will focus on the married life of Sinatra which was rocky and tumultuous. Reportedly, Jennifer Lawrence will play the role of the singer’s second wife – Avar Gardner. This film will also mark the seventh time DiCaprio will collaborate with Scorsese.
Advertisement
Gardner broke off Sinatra’s first marriage with Nancy Barbato, who also happens to be Tina’s mother. The film has already started generating interest from major Hollywood studios and OTT giants. Previously, Apple had financed the $215 million ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon.’ The report mentions that Apple would like to collaborate with Scorsese again, but Sony is leading the race to grab the project.
Frank Sinatra passed away in 1988. He passed away at 82 after a cardiac arrest. Known as "Ol' Blue Eyes," he left a legacy in the world of music and entertainment. He defined jazz. He was not only a celebrated singer but also a charismatic performer and actor. He won numerous awards throughout his career. His songs, such as ‘My Way’ and ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ continue to resonate with audiences worldwide even after his death.