Are Leonardo DiCaprio And Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Engaged? Here's What We Know

Renowned Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio appears to have taken a significant step forward in his personal life. Images acquired by Page Six have hinted at the possibility that the actor may have tied the knot as a sparkly ring was spotted adorning the finger of his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.
The 25-year-old model proudly flaunted the ring while enjoying lunch with her 49-year-old beau at a Mexican restaurant Yuca’s in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ star opted for a casual look with a white T-shirt and shorts, accessorized with his typical black LA Dodgers baseball cap, and wearing a face mask under his chin. Meanwhile, the Italian model looked stunning in a chic ensemble comprised of belted low-rise baggy jeans and a black-and-white sweater over a white tank top. Her hair was styled in braided pigtails, and she accessorized her attire with sunglasses and a bunch of silver chain necklaces.
Advertisement
But what caught everyone’s attention was the ring on her finger. It remains uncertain whether the model’s ring is indeed an engagement ring; however, the star noticeably hasn’t showcased the piece of jewellery in any recent posts on her social media.
DiCaprio and Ceretti sparked dating rumours when they were seen engaging in extreme PDA on a dance floor at a club in Ibiza, Spain. Since then, the couple has been spotted together on numerous occasions, even spending time with each other’s families, and travelling across various countries across the world.
In fact, in September 2023, a source exclusively told Page Six that both of them “have been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level.” However, whether or not the two are really engaged is yet to be determined.
Advertisement
While DiCaprio has never been married before, he has been linked to many actresses and models over the years. On the other hand, Ceretti was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri for three years before they announced their divorce in June 2023.